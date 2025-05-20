Adult, child seriously injured in fire that destroyed Chesterfield County home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An adult and a child were seriously injured in a house fire in Chesterfield County on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 21200 block of Genito Road at 6:15 p.m., according to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

"Because of the rural location and the extent of the fire, it took more than two hours to mark the fire under control," the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office.

"Thank you to Powhatan County Fire and Rescue and the Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department for responding to the scene to help fight the fire, as well as the Metro Richmond Flying Squad for providing rehab assistance for our firefighters," Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said.

This is a developing story.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.