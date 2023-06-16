Driver hit by pickup truck at busy Chesterfield intersection dies, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly two-vehicle wreck at a busy intersection in Chesterfield County Friday afternoon.

Officials with Chesterfield Police said officers were called to a wreck involving a Ford Focus and a Dodge 2500 pickup on Genito Road at the intersection of Stigall Way just after 2:50 p.m.

The sedan was on Genito Road when it was hit by the pickup, according to police.

"The driver of the sedan was transported to an area hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries," police said. "Identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin."

No additional details about the wreck were available at last check.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.