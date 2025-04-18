GeNienne Samuels visits Miles Jones Elementary for Career Day

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels inspired the next generation of journalists at Miles Jones Elementary School's Career Day on Friday.

GeNienne and photojournalist April Harshman gave students a behind-the-scenes look into the world of TV news.

Second graders stepped into the spotlight, reading from a teleprompter, holding a reporter's microphone and playing the roles of anchor, meteorologist and sports reporter.

They watched a few clips of GeNienne in action on CBS 6 and were given an overview of the many career options both in front of and behind the camera, showcasing what it takes to create the daily news.

