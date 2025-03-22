GeNienne Samuels visits career day at Virginia elementary school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Career days give journalists the opportunity to share their love and the ins and outs of a profession in local news with the next generation.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels visited Donahoe Elementary School in Henrico and met with some future journalists in Mrs. Quesenberry's, Ms. Young's, Ms. Reed's and Mr. Morgan's classes.

Fifth-graders rotated in for a quick look into GeNienne's life as an evening news anchor, learning about the various positions and hard work that go into making a newscast happen.

They even had the chance to become anchors, meteorologists and sports reporters. Students read from the teleprompter in their best TV news voices.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube