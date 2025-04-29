GeNienne and Bill talk books with Richmond students who are giving back to classmates

RICHMOND, Va. — When students at J.B. Fisher Elementary School each received five new books to take home as part of the Give a Child a Book campaign, many were inspired to donate one of their new books for other kids who might not have access to books.

CBS 6 anchors GeNienne Samuels and Bill Fitzgerald helped kindergarten and first grade children pick out their favorite books.

The students rang a bell for every book they decided to donate to the Richmond Parks and Rec Department for other children to read.

The event was part of a Pay It Forward Day at Fisher Elementary, which also included cereal collected for college students at Virginia Union, Virginia State and Richard Bland.

The Give a Child a Book campaign raised nearly $20,000 last year through the Scripps Howard Fund, CBS 6 employees, viewers, and Renewal by Andersen.

Children at both Fisher and Fairfield Court Elementary, which are Title One schools, have received 11 books each over the past two years.

