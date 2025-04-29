Watch Now
GeNienne and Bill talk books with Richmond students who are giving back to classmates

Bill and GeNienne help Richmond students choose new books
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — When students at J.B. Fisher Elementary School each received five new books to take home as part of the Give a Child a Book campaign, many were inspired to donate one of their new books for other kids who might not have access to books.

CBS 6 anchors GeNienne Samuels and Bill Fitzgerald helped kindergarten and first grade children pick out their favorite books.

The students rang a bell for every book they decided to donate to the Richmond Parks and Rec Department for other children to read.

The event was part of a Pay It Forward Day at Fisher Elementary, which also included cereal collected for college students at Virginia Union, Virginia State and Richard Bland.

The Give a Child a Book campaign raised nearly $20,000 last year through the Scripps Howard Fund, CBS 6 employees, viewers, and Renewal by Andersen.

Children at both Fisher and Fairfield Court Elementary, which are Title One schools, have received 11 books each over the past two years.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
