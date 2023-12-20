Watch Now
GeNienne Samuels takes part in Miles Jones Elementary School's 12 Days of Reading event

Celebrating the holiday season in a creative way at one Richmond elementary school.
Posted at 7:33 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 07:33:09-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- GeNienne Samuels helped Miles Jones Elementary School usher in the holidays by taking part in the school's 12 Days of Reading event.

The 12 Days of Reading shares the joy of storytelling through different special guests who each read a holiday book while also encouraging students to make reading a daily habit.

Tierra Parker organized all the volunteers and recorded each story time segment for the Communities in School of Richmond program.

School principal Sonya Shaw will read the final story on Day 12 this Friday.

GeNienne chose to read "The Dog Who Saved Santa."

