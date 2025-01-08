Start of Virginia General Assembly's legislative session delayed due to Richmond water crisis

RICHMOND, Va. — The water crisis in Richmond is forcing the Virginia General Assembly to delay the start of its legislative session.

Both the House and Senate will meet briefly at noon Wednesday before going on a recess until Monday, Jan. 13.

“We are actively coordinating with local and statewide officials to support Richmond’s efforts to resolve the issue and restore water service to residents as quickly as possible,” Speaker of the House Don Scott said.

Communications from the Clerk of the House G. Paul Nardo said that things were "looking promising" Tuesday afternoon, but the city's latest update prompted the schedule change. The news broke around 6:30 p.m. that the timeline for restoring water service had been extended after an electrical failure at the water treatment plant.

Additionally, the General Assembly and Capitol buildings will be closed through the end of the week.

“While the City of Richmond continues to work tirelessly to restore water service, the Virginia Senate will gavel in the 2025 Legislative Session at noon tomorrow as required by the Constitution of Virginia. Our standing committees will wait until our facilities are operational later this week to begin hearings when the public can participate. The lack of potable water and an operational fire suppression system are serious health hazards, but we will not fail to see to the people’s business. We thank all the public safety workers who have responded to Winter Storm Blair in every corner of the Commonwealth," Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell said in a statement.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is scheduled to give his Commonwealth Address on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

