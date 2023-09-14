Passing the scoop: Gelati Celesti moving on to the next generation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gelati Celesti Ice Cream, a family-owned Richmond-based company has announced plans to transition its leadership.

However, the company says that ownership will be staying within the family.

Steve and Kim Rosser announced on Wednesday they plan to leave the company in the hands of their children, Suzy and Tom Rosser.

“Suzy and Tom share the same love for our family business and handcrafted ice cream. They will preserve the company's values and deep commitment to the community while infusing fresh ideas and energy,” says Steve.

Steve will continue to serve on the company's board and actively participate in long-term strategic growth initiatives.

The Rossers have operated Gelati Celesti Ice Cream since 2010.

