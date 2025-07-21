Gelati Celesti celebrates National Ice Cream Day with 'Midnight Madness,' and special giveaways

RICHMOND, Va. — National Ice Cream Day was the perfect way for lovers of the sweet treat to cool off amid the triple-digit feels-like temperatures on Sunday.

Popular ice cream parlor Gelati Celesti offered giveaways and handcrafted signature ice cream until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The shop started celebrations early by opening its doors at midnight to offer a free scoop for one full hour.

Kevin Britton said the sweet treat was just part of a special day.

"My mom came to visit me for her 60th birthday, so we went to the Boulevard, had some burgers, ice cream and then see the Squirrels game," Britton said.

Andrea Britton said she likes "a lot of ice cream," so it was a treat to be able to celebrate the holiday on her special day.

Gelati Celesti locations across Central Virginia and Hampton Roads participated in National Ice Cream Day celebrations.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.