Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Chocolate shop Gearharts planning return to Richmond area

Michael Thumbnails.png
BizSense
Michael Thumbnails.png
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 06:33:02-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- After closing its lone Richmond-area store in early 2023, a Charlottesville chocolatier expects to be back in action locally next month.

Gearharts Fine Chocolates plans to open a new local outpost in the Short Pump Station shopping center at 11301 W. Broad St. in early February, just in time for the Valentine’s Day-inspired rush for chocolate gifts.

The new Short Pump store comes about a year after Gearharts shuttered its former location at 306 Libbie Ave., where it operated for more than a decade.

In addition to being a chocolate shop, the upcoming Gearharts also will feature a dessert cafe similar to the one found at the company’s Charlottesville location, which co-owner Tim Gearhart said has been a popular feature since it was introduced there about seven years ago.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone