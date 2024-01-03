Chocolate shop Gearharts planning return to Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. -- After closing its lone Richmond-area store in early 2023, a Charlottesville chocolatier expects to be back in action locally next month.

Gearharts Fine Chocolates plans to open a new local outpost in the Short Pump Station shopping center at 11301 W. Broad St. in early February, just in time for the Valentine’s Day-inspired rush for chocolate gifts.

The new Short Pump store comes about a year after Gearharts shuttered its former location at 306 Libbie Ave., where it operated for more than a decade.

In addition to being a chocolate shop, the upcoming Gearharts also will feature a dessert cafe similar to the one found at the company’s Charlottesville location, which co-owner Tim Gearhart said has been a popular feature since it was introduced there about seven years ago.

