Richmond police investigating Sunday night shooting on Gay Street

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police say they are now investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

According to police, on Sunday, July 14 at 9:38 p.m. they were called to the 1600 block of Gay Street for a reported shooting. That's about three blocks from the Fairfield Baptist Church.

When officers arrived they say they found an adult woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

