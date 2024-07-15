Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond police investigating Sunday night shooting on Gay Street

According to police, on Sunday, July 14 at 9:38 p.m. they were called to the 1600 block of Gay Street for a reported shooting.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Jul 15, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police say they are now investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

According to police, on Sunday, July 14 at 9:38 p.m. they were called to the 1600 block of Gay Street for a reported shooting. That's about three blocks from the Fairfield Baptist Church.

When officers arrived they say they found an adult woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone