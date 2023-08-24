Doctor offers advice to combat the rise in cancer: 'If you're approaching 40, it's time to start adulting'

RICHMOND, Va. -- New research reveals cancer diagnoses are becoming increasingly common in adults younger than 50.

Researchers looked at the national cancer registry and data from 2010 until 2019 and discovered while breast cancer had the highest number of incident cases, gastrointestinal cancers had the fastest-growing incidence rates among all early-onset cancers.

These cancers affect a variety of organ systems, including the breast, colon and/or rectum, pancreas, head and neck, kidney, and reproductive organs.

Dr. Bernard Fuemmeler, associate director for population science at VCU Massey Cancer Center in Richmond, said the increases are not likely related to genetic patterns.

“Increasing rates of obesity are a concern for both breast cancer and gastrointestinal cancers like colon cancer. We also are concerned about environmental toxins within our everyday environment,” Fuemmeler said.

The study found the increase in early-onset cancers is likely associated with the increasing incidence of obesity as well as changes in environmental exposures, such as smoke and gasoline, sleep patterns, and physical activity.

Fuemmeler recommended people avoid eating a lot of red meat, smoking, and increasing physical exercise to combat the rise in cancers.

“If you're approaching age 40, it's the time to start adulting. We need to start talking to our primary care doctors twice a year, if possible,” he said.

The HPV vaccine is another tool to protect children from getting cancers related to the virus later in life.

