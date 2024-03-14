Watch Now
Southbound Gaskins Road between Patterson and Weston closed due to water main break

The intersection of Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue in Henrico County, Va.
Posted at 9:22 PM, Mar 13, 2024
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Department announced that southbound Gaskins Road between Patterson Avenue and Weston Lane is closed due to a water main break.

Police say the road closure is anticipated to last for a long period of time until conditions are safe for drivers.

Drivers are asked to use Parham Road to River Road while officials attempt to fix the break.

Northbound lanes are open, but there is some water in the lanes.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

