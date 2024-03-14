Southbound Gaskins Road between Patterson and Weston closed due to water main break

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Department announced that southbound Gaskins Road between Patterson Avenue and Weston Lane is closed due to a water main break.

Police say the road closure is anticipated to last for a long period of time until conditions are safe for drivers.

Drivers are asked to use Parham Road to River Road while officials attempt to fix the break.

Northbound lanes are open, but there is some water in the lanes.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.



SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!