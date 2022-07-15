Watch Now
Driver hurt in crash that closed Gaskins Road

Posted at 6:59 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 06:59:48-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver suffered "serious injuries" in a crash that closed a section of N. Gaskins Road early Friday morning.

Police closed both directions of N. Gaskins Road, between Colony Bluff Drive and George’s Bluff Road, at about 1:30 a.m. while they investigated the single-vehicle crash.

Drivers were advised to take Patterson Avenue and River Road as alternate routes.

The travel lanes reopened by 5 a.m.

Police have not yet released additional information about the driver nor cause of the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

