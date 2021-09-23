Virginia gas station returns excess profits after alleged price-gouging

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico gas station that allegedly raised the cost of gas by nearly 29% overnight in May has agreed to pay a $2,500 fine and return more than $300 in excess profits it made from sales at the higher price. The RIR Mart Exxon station at 510 East Laburnum Avenue, across from Richmond Raceway, allegedly raised the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline from $3.49 May 9 and 10 to $4.49 on May 11, after a state of emergency was declared that day in response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies motor fuels to much of the East Coast. Click here to keep reading on Henrico Citizen.

