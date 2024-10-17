Garden Glow lights up Maymont until Nov. 10

RICHMOND, Va. -- Maymont's annual Garden Glow event will light up the park until Nov. 10.

This year's Garden Glow features the work of three international artists and creative collectives: Jigantics, Tilt, and Pitaya. The Kinsale Glow Path begins at The Robins Nature Center and ends at the Glow Village, where visitors can find food, drinks, firepits, and various glow activities. The Woodland Trail then leads visitors down to the Japanese Garden.

Ticket prices vary by night, from $12 to $20. Admission is discounted for members. This year, Maymont is offering value nights, and three free nights for members. You can buy your tickets here.

For more information about the event, visit Maymont's website.



