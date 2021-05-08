'Game-changer' Virginia senior scores $1.6M in scholarships, acceptance into 40 colleges

FRANKLIN, Va. -- A Franklin High School senior has been accepted into 40 colleges and offered more than $1.6 million in scholarships.

Sam Lyons, 18, began sending out college applications in August 2020 and might still receive more scholarship money or acceptance letters, according to Franklin High School guidance counselor Ale Massenburg. Some of the schools Lyons has been accepted to so far include the University of Richmond, George Mason University, Virginia Commonwealth University and Ferrum College.

"It was very time-consuming. I had to manage my time while applying to so many schools and doing virtual learning," Lyons said. “I didn’t really know what to expect since it was my first time applying to colleges. I didn't expect to get offered so much in scholarship money.”

Lyons said he hopes to get a good job in the computer engineering field and plans to return to his alma mater to mentor students.

"Samuel Lyons is one of the most focused students I have ever worked with," Massenburg said. "He is very intelligent and has an amazing personality. He knows who he is and what he wants his future to look like. Throughout high school, he diligently put forth his best effort and stayed attentive to his goals. An authentic game-changer is about to enter society."

Lyons, who is set to graduate in June, has decided to go to Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, where he received the VCU Engineering Progressive Award for $30,000.