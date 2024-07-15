Watch Now
Gambling facility in the works in Henrico draws rebuke from county supervisor

BizSense
Posted at 6:40 AM, Jul 15, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- The owner of Colonial Downs and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has drawn criticism from a Henrico supervisor who said the company circumvented an update to zoning rules by submitting plans for a gambling facility in the county before the new rules could take effect.

Churchill Downs Inc., which owns the New Kent County racetrack and the seven Rosie’s off-track horse-betting parlors across Virginia, filed plans last month to convert part of the Staples Mill Shopping Center into a casino-like parlor with 175 “historical horse racing” game machines, along with a restaurant and bar.

