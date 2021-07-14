Woman killed, 3 others seriously injured in Route 3 wreck

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- State police have released the name of the 63-year-old driver killed in wreck along Route 3 in rural King George County that left three other people with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the two-vehicle crash on Route 3 not far from Trigger Lane.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2016 Kia Sorento was headed east on Route 3 when it crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer," Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said.

Police said Gail M. Remington of Colonial Beach, who was driving the Kia, died of her injuries on the scene.

Her two passengers, a 13 and a 14-year-old, were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to Davenport.

Officials said it is unclear if the teens were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 55-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

He was not wearing a seat belt, Davenport said.

Officials said the investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

