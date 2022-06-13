RICHMOND, Va. — A discount retail chain has set its sights on a former grocery store space in the Lakeside area for its latest local expansion. Gabe’s, a West Virginia-based chain selling off-price clothing, home goods, pantry items and other goods, plans to open a new outpost at 5700 Brook Road, taking over the anchor space at Brook Run Shopping Center. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Gabe's to open third Richmond location in former Lakeside-area Martin’s store
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 10:49:57-04
RICHMOND, Va. — A discount retail chain has set its sights on a former grocery store space in the Lakeside area for its latest local expansion. Gabe’s, a West Virginia-based chain selling off-price clothing, home goods, pantry items and other goods, plans to open a new outpost at 5700 Brook Road, taking over the anchor space at Brook Run Shopping Center. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.