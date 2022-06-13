Watch
Gabe's to open third Richmond location in former Lakeside-area Martin’s store

<i>Jack Jacobs photo</i>, Richmond BizSense
Discount retailer Gabe’s plans to open a new store at 5700 Brook Road in late June.<br/><br/>
RICHMOND, Va. — A discount retail chain has set its sights on a former grocery store space in the Lakeside area for its latest local expansion. Gabe’s, a West Virginia-based chain selling off-price clothing, home goods, pantry items and other goods, plans to open a new outpost at 5700 Brook Road, taking over the anchor space at Brook Run Shopping Center. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

