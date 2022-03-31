2 funnel cloud reports from tornado-warned storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two funnel clouds were reported from the tornado-warned storms that rolled through Central Virginia Thursday afternoon.

Two funnel cloud reports from the tornado-warned storms that moved through RVA this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vwOodCIuMl — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) March 31, 2022

One of the funnel clouds was reported at 1:49 p.m. at Woolridge and Otterdale roads in Moseley.

A second funnel cloud was reported closer to Richmond near Laurel at 2:36 p.m.

The wave of storms with strong winds passed through Central Virginia between 1:30 and 3 p.m. and prompted four tornado warnings.

The first warning was issued from 1:40-2:15 p.m. for the City of Richmond city, northwestern Chesterfield, northwestern Henrico and south central Hanover counties.

The second warning was issued from 2:08-2:45 p.m. for the City of Richmond, northwestern King & Queeen, Henrico, Caroline, Hanover and King William counties.

The third warning was from 2:22-2:45 p.m. for the City of Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties.

The fourth and final warning lasted from 2:37-3 p.m. for King & Queen, Richmond (County), Caroline, King William, Westmoreland and Essex counties.

The first storm started to show minor rotation in Nottoway County just before 1:30 p.m. It tracked northeastward (tornado warning issued 1:40 p.m.) and moved across the Richmond metro. It then tracked northeastward towards the Northern Neck. (This storm prompted the 1:40, 2:08 and 2:37 p.m. tornado warnings.)

The second storm developed in southern Chesterfield County around 2 p.m. and then tracked towards the metro. It weakened after moving northeast of Richmond. (This storm prompted the 2:22 p.m. tornado warning.)

A tornado watch remained in effect until 8 p.m. for central and southern Virginia. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for northern Virginia.