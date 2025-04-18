Funeral director speaks out after deadly graveside shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A day after shots rang out at a graveside service in Richmond, killing the uncle of the person being buried, CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett spoke to the funeral director about safely moving forward.

Joe Jenkins from Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home said his brother was officiating the service at Oakwood Cemetery Wednesday afternoon.

"He wasn't so much scared for himself, but he had elderly folks, there were children there, so when it happens, there's not much we can do. We had no idea this was going to happen, so he was really more scared for the people there," Jenkins said.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a family disagreement at the service.

The family was gathered to celebrate the life of a 32-year-old man who died of natural causes.

"I feel so bad for the family of the man who lost his life, I don't know him and of course the family that was already grieving. As always, our concern when we serve someone is the compassion and welfare of the family. My staff are fine, I just feel so bad this happened to that poor man," Jenkins said.

As police continue their investigation, Jenkins says their funeral services will remain steadfast and the same, relying on their faith as they move forward

"As a Christian man, we pray anyway, but other than that it's the same as if you are going in to have a coffee. Just be aware. We look at people, we want to serve people but we just can't live life looking over our shoulder," he said.

Crime Insider sources say detectives are making progress in the case. The community is asked to step forward with information by calling Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

