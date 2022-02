RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Sports Backers are raising money to replace Fox Elementary's gym and recess equipment.

They are working with "Fit For Kids" and Richmond Public Schools to raise a goal of $20,000.

Sports Backers' officials say physical education and recess provide children with a crucial outlet, especially after the devastation of the fire.

Individuals can make a donation or sign up to be fundraisers themselves.

To sign up, visit their website.