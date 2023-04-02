Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

'Fun' Richmond Kickers open season at City Stadium: 'We are Red Army'

'Fun' Richmond Kickers open season at City Stadium: 'We are Red Army'
Posted at 12:33 AM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 00:33:55-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Kickers season started Saturday evening at City Stadium.

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Joe Valdez in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone