Fulton Bank snags shuttered Wells Fargo branch for new West End outpost

BizSense
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jun 04, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. --Less than a year after opening its first branch in Scott’s Addition, a Pennsylvania-based bank is on the move yet again in the Richmond region.

Fulton Bank plans to relocate its Innsbrook-area branch at 4180 Dominion Blvd. to 8215 W. Broad St. at the corner of Parham Road.

The Broad Street building was formerly used as a branch by Wells Fargo, which shuttered the location last year.

A Fulton Bank spokesperson confirmed the move and said the new location is expected to open later this year following a round of renovations.

