Frustrations rise over trash pick up delays in Prince George: 'I've been patient'

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- County Waste customers in Prince George County are frustrated as they continue to struggle with trash pickup issues.

"It is frustrating," Kathy Pond, one customer, said. "I've been patient but I'm just ready for it to be picked up so I can get my next trash out here."

Pond said that her trash hasn't been picked up since about the week of Christmas. She is not alone in her frustration.

"Frustrating and quite frankly, it's ugly," Rob Cerveny, another customer, said.

Rob and Kathy have both been County Waste customers for around six months.

"So I started checking around and County Waste seemed reasonable pricewise and everything but you know, you get what you pay for," Pond said.

"I signed up for it in October and as you can see, I understand that the weather was bad last week but this is next week and I still haven't seen them come and get my trash," Rob said.

Rob also has questions for County Waste about a mysterious recycling can they left for him.

"It sat there for weeks. When I finally got to talk to someone, they said we don't recycle in this area. So why'd you send me a recycle cart?"

He was shocked when he found out that removing the recycling cart would come with a cost.

"They're charging me $75 for a cart removal fee," Rob said.

While attempting to get answers for the problems, Rob said he was met with a frustrating response.

"I can't get a hold of anyone and the customer service line says mailbox is full," Rob said.

Kathy said that she has seen two GFL Trash Trucks, the new name for County Waste, once on Sunday and once on early Monday morning. She said she didn't see them pick up anything.

CBS6's Wayne Covil called GFL, waiting just under thirty minutes until someone picked up. The company said they couldn't answer any questions on the matter.

Rob said that his trash was picked up around noon on Monday. Kathy said she is still waiting and is trying to decide if she needs to change to another trash company.