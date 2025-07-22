✈️ Budget travel alert! Frontier Airlines is landing in Richmond with $29 fares to Atlanta and $59 to Denver

RICHMOND, Va. — Travelers will soon have new budget-friendly flight options as Frontier Airlines expands its service to Richmond International Airport.

The low-cost carrier announced it will begin offering twice-weekly flights from Richmond to Atlanta starting October 17, with special introductory fares as low as $29.

Frontier will also launch twice-weekly service to Denver beginning October 19, with promotional fares starting at $59.

To take advantage of these introductory rates, tickets must be purchased by July 28, 2025, for travel through December 18, 2025. The airline noted that certain blackout dates will apply.

The new routes expand travel options for Richmond-area residents while potentially lowering costs for trips to these popular destinations.

Click here to learn more about the flights.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.