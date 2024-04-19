Richmond man arrested in connection to shooting that killed 14 year-old

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Richmond have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a shooting that killed a 14 year-old.

Police tell CBS 6 that they have arrested Joseph Treakle, an 18-year-old from Richmond. He is charged with attempted robbery resulting in serious injury or death. Police add that additional charges are pending.

On March 31 at 10:54 p.m. Richmond police say they were called to the 1400 block of Front Street, in the North Highland Park neighborhood, for a reported shooting. Once on scene police say, "Officers located a juvenile male, 14, down and unresponsive in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound."

The victim was taken to a hospital but would die from his injuries.

While the name of the victim has not been released, leaders of Richmond Public Schools did confirm they were a student at Martin Luther King Jr Middle School.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!