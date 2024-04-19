Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond man arrested in connection to shooting that killed 14 year-old

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, April 19
Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 12:03:22-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Richmond have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a shooting that killed a 14 year-old.

Police tell CBS 6 that they have arrested Joseph Treakle, an 18-year-old from Richmond. He is charged with attempted robbery resulting in serious injury or death. Police add that additional charges are pending.

On March 31 at 10:54 p.m. Richmond police say they were called to the 1400 block of Front Street, in the North Highland Park neighborhood, for a reported shooting. Once on scene police say, "Officers located a juvenile male, 14, down and unresponsive in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound."

The victim was taken to a hospital but would die from his injuries.

While the name of the victim has not been released, leaders of Richmond Public Schools did confirm they were a student at Martin Luther King Jr Middle School.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone