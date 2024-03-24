'Friendly' vibe at Richmond Kickers home opener makes it 'easy to get invested'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crowds turned out for the Richmond Kickers Home Opener at City Stadium on Saturday night.

While the Kickers fell 3-1 to the South Georgia Tormenta FC, spectators like Prithvi Vijayanand, who traveled from Northern Virginia for the match, said he was "having a lot of fun."

"It's very friendly. You know, I've met a lot of new people," Vijayanand said. "And everyone's been really warm and welcoming, so I like that vibe."

Additionall, Vijayanand said he found it "much easier to get invested" in a local game, like the Richmond Kickers, than a Major League Soccer game.

"No matter how invested you are in the team or the sport, it's always a great experience coming with friends," Vijayanand said. "I definitely want to come down here more often."

FULL INTERVIEW: Kid soccer player loves 'watching, cheering' for Richmond Kickers

A young soccer player from Midlothian said he was attending the home opener with friends.

"You can eat ice cream, get some food. Watch the game and go hang out," he said. "I like watching a soccer game and cheering for my team to win."

When asked about his advice to other kids thinking about attending a match, he said "have fun, look at your surroundings and enjoy."

The Kickers will next host the Maryland Bobcats on Tuesday, April 2 for the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Second Round.