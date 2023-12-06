Virginia artist helps relaunch Friday for The Arts in Petersburg: 'We have talented local artists'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Tackling some of life’s toughest moments with a brush, paint, and an overflow of creative juices.

That’s how Tre Simms, of Chesterfield, has been able to navigate life's ups and downs.

"My art for me is a form of therapy. Whether I’m having a good day or a bad day, it helps me express myself and what my thought processes are going through that moment," Simms said.

Simms hopes to share his thoughts, and sell some art, at a Friday for The Arts solo exhibition this Friday in Petersburg.

"I think it’s very important to share with people because sometimes people don’t want to talk to someone else for therapeutic resolutions," he said. "Sometimes they just want to do something constructive that helps express themselves in a nonjudgmental way."

Petersburg leaders have reintroduced the series to rebuild Friday for The Arts even stronger than before.

"We really created a synergy for downtown Petersburg. So, it has diminished over the years, particularly during COVID-19, so I really wanted to launch an opportunity for us to continue Friday for the Arts and start building upon it," Petersburg City Councilman Howard Myer said.

Friday for The Arts will be held in the exhibit hall at the Cameron building at 325 Brown Street on the second Friday of every month.

The artists are lined up through March and tickets are available, for free, on Eventbrite.

"We have created an arts council who will be taking over all of the arts aspects of the city of Petersburg," Myers said. "I really want it to mean for the community a place to go. A safe place to go and enjoy yourself and have fun. Entertainment, and to really create the holiday spirit."

Simms called it an opportunity to shine.

"We are able to show the Tri-Cities and the world that we do have talented local artists here and we want to bring everyone together and have a great time," he said.

Artz by Tre will have his work displayed at the Cameron building for 30 days after the event.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.