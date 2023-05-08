Watch Now
What you need to know about Petersburg's new concert series Friday Flow At The Ironworks

Posted at 5:02 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 17:03:01-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A weekly live music concert series is returning to Appomattox Ironworks in Petersburg, Virginia.

Friday Flow At The Ironworks kicks off Friday, May, 12, and continues through July 21.

The similar Thursday At The Works concert series started in 1998 but ended more than a decade ago.

"It’s a unique venue, I mean it's not something you see in other places.  A lot of people don’t know it’s here," Daniel Jones, with Culture Works, said.

Daniel Jones, with Culture Works
Jen Lowery, one of the creative forces behind Friday Flow At The Ironworks, said she hoped the live music concert series would attract more people to the historic Petersburg neighborhood.

"I just think that people will see a different side of Petersburg with this kind of music and this kind of flow," she said.

Jen Lowery, with Friday Flow At Ironworks
Lowery said music genres represented by Friday Flow At The Ironworks bands included: americana, folk, and southern rock.

"The type of music we’re bringing here is very popular now," she said.

KB LaBreque, who co-owns Beaunuts, said she was excited about the event that would bring potential customers to her business.

"The more people come here, walking about, they can lay eyes on all the different businesses and hopefully bring them back another day," LaBreque said.

