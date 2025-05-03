Friday Cheers turns 40: 'The best bang for your buck for Richmond events'

RICHMOND, Va. — A treasured Richmond summer tradition is back.

Friday kicked off the 40th year of Friday Cheers.

The concert series is produced by local nonprofit, Venture Richmond, and brings another year of fun to Brown's Island.

Over the years, Friday Cheers has hosted beloved groups such as the Zac Brown Band, Tyler Childers, Snarky Puppy, The Head & The Heart and more. For many, the event not only marks the unofficial start of summer but it also signals that the weekend is finally here, surrounded by friends and family.

"This is the best bang for your buck for Richmond events there is," one attendee told CBS 6.

