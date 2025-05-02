Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Friday Cheers turns 40! What was your favorite concert?

Friday Cheers
Scott Elmquist for Style Weekly
Venture Richmond concert series Friday Cheers, held at Brown's Island, turns 40 this season. The first concert is this Friday, May 2 featuring Chaparelle with Jack Wharff and the Tobacco Flats. Starts at 6 p.m.
Friday Cheers
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — For many, Friday Cheers marks the unofficial start of summer in Richmond.

The spring and early summer concert series produced by local nonprofit Venture Richmond is poised to bring its 40th season of programming to Brown’s Island, starting on Friday, May 2 with country-folk duo Chaparelle.

While Friday Cheers and Brown’s Island have become nearly synonymous, the event wasn’t always held riverside. Its original location was Festival Park, the area between the 6th Street Marketplace and the Richmond Coliseum.

On this nostalgic occasion, we thought we’d talk to the people who were there and helped turn it into one of Richmond’s most popular outdoor concert series.

Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

What are your favorite Friday Cheers' memories? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone