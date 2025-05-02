Friday Cheers turns 40! What was your favorite concert?

RICHMOND, Va. — For many, Friday Cheers marks the unofficial start of summer in Richmond.

The spring and early summer concert series produced by local nonprofit Venture Richmond is poised to bring its 40th season of programming to Brown’s Island, starting on Friday, May 2 with country-folk duo Chaparelle.

While Friday Cheers and Brown’s Island have become nearly synonymous, the event wasn’t always held riverside. Its original location was Festival Park, the area between the 6th Street Marketplace and the Richmond Coliseum.

On this nostalgic occasion, we thought we’d talk to the people who were there and helped turn it into one of Richmond’s most popular outdoor concert series.

