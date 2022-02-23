Friday Cheers announces Richmond 2022 concert series lineup

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday Cheers announced its seven concert lineup for the 2022 concert series in Richmond.
The shows begin May 6 on Brown’s Island in Richmond. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $15 at the gate, and children 12 and under are free.
2022 Concert Series Lineup
May 6
Japanese Breakfast - 8 p.m.
Abby Huston 6:30 p.m.
May 13
Cory Wong - 8 p.m.
Pharaoh Sistare 6:30 p.m.
May 27 – RVA Music Night:
Matthew E. White - 8:30 p.m.
Benét - 7:30 p.m.
The Last Real Circus - 6:15 p.m.
June 3
Bombino - 8 p.m.
Pachyman - 6:30 p.m.
June 10
Goth Babe - 8 p.m.
Kenneka Cook - 6:30 p.m.
June 17
Cory Henry - 8 p.m.
Shormey - 6:30 p.m.
June 24
49 Winchester - 8 p.m.
Cassidy Snider & the Wranglers - 6:30 p.m.
