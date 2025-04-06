'Frida: Beyond the Myth' opens at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts with ¡FridaFest!

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts opened its newest exhibition, "Frida: Beyond the Myth," with a free event celebrating the iconic artist's Mexican heritage on Saturday.

“As one of only two institutions in the United States — and the only East Coast venue — to present the exhibition 'Frida: Beyond the Myth,' we are delighted to provide rare firsthand access to Kahlo’s art and to introduce our museum to new audiences,” Alex Nyerges, the VMFA's director and CEO, said.

The celebration honoring Frida Kahlo took place in the museum’s Robins Sculpture Garden and Cochrane Atrium.

There were visual arts demonstrations, including backstrap loom weaving, painting on canvas and mural painting on a portable wood panel.

A DJ played traditional Mexican music along with salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, plena and reggae during ¡FridaFest! There were also performances by Bio Ritmo, Mariachi America RVA, Mexican Folk Jarocho and Miramar.

Food trucks from Con Salsa Venezuela, La Doña Cocina Mexicana, La Guelaguetza and Taqueria Panchito were stationed along Grove Avenue.

"Frida: Beyond the Myth" runs through Sept. 28 and features more than 60 works of art along with photographs of the artist by internationally renowned photographers and members of her inner circle.

"Visitors can admire Kahlo’s powerful paintings, embedded with vivid symbolism, while learning about the deeply personal contexts and events that inspired her work," officials with the museum wrote. "The exhibition will be accompanied by English and Spanish interpretive texts, audio guides and programming."

