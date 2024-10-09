How Central Virginia's Legal Aid Society is changing lives through its free representation

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was a great morning for a fresh start at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society's (CVLAS) "Fresh Start Breakfast."

CBS 6's GeNienne Samuels emceed the fundraiser Wednesday and heard inspiring comeback stories made possible by CVLAS.

The non-profit law firm provides free legal representation to low-income people in civil matters, like safe housing, access to health care, child custody, and protection from spousal abuse.

Unlike criminal cases, the Constitution does not guarantee a lawyer for someone who cannot afford one.

It is a need growing every day. According to CVLAS:



On average 22% of the residents of Richmond, Charlottesville, and Petersburg live with household incomes at or below the poverty line. This is almost double the national average of 12.8%.



More than 1/3 of the children in Central Virginia live in households below this poverty threshold, and nearly 25% of working-aged women are below the line.



Recent studies show that 74% of low-income households have experienced at least one civil legal problem in the past year.



39% experienced at least 5 civil legal problems and about 20% have faced 10 or more in the past year alone.



CVLAS tells GeNienne that the vast majority of Legal Aid clients are women and heads of their households.

These are individuals who are not only struggling to keep their families afloat but are encountering legal barriers, often through no fault of their own. The representation provided by Legal Aid levels the playing field so that everyone has access to justice.

CVLAS is making a tremendous difference in the lives of individuals and families in Central Virginia. Last year, CVLAS attorneys won judgments and settlements worth over $1 million, closed more than 4,000 cases, and defended their clients from more than two million dollars in unlawful debt.

But they still need help.

You can click here, to learn more about how you can help CVLAS further its mission, or here, if you need civil legal help.

