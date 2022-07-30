These French bulldogs rescued from Midwest breeder are being fostered in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -– More than 20 French bulldogs are now being fostered in Hampton Roads after they were rescued from a breeder in the Midwest recently.

Compassion for Canines is a rescue organization based in Windsor, Virginia. It rehabilitates homeless dogs with health issues and matches them with foster families until they are placed in permanent homes.

According to Compassion for Canines, the 21 French Bulldogs belonged to a breeder in the Midwest who became ill and could no longer care for the animals. The organization says a volunteer went to the facility in the Midwest and was greeted by a sign on the door that read, “take them all.”

According to Compassion for Canines, the volunteer actually bought a van and more crates and brought them back to Virginia. They are now in various homes within Hampton Roads.

Two of the dogs were examined Tuesday morning by Dr. Heather Brookshire at the Animal Vision Center in Virginia Beach. Both “Frenchies” had eye problems. Dr. Brookshire explained that the smaller female dog, Chloe, had lost vision in her left eye but prescription eye drops should help her right eye. Meanwhile, the male dog, Tank, was being prepped for eye surgery. Vets were repairing his prolapsed eye glands. Brookshire says Tank made it through surgery and should recover just fine.

WTKR Tank, the French Bulldog, is prepped for eye surgery at Animal Vision Center of Virginia

The Animal Vision Center expects to see a few more of the French Bulldogs to assess any eye issues.

Compassion for Canines states that in the coming weeks, it will have all the dogs seen by a vet.

"Once they are deemed healthy enough, they will go to their forever homes," said Dr. Brookshire.

The dogs are not available for adoption just yet.

To find out more about the adoption process or to donate to help pay for their care, click here.

Wayne Gilbert, the superintendent of animal welfare for the City of Newport News recommends if someone is concerned about potential abuse or neglect of an animal, they contact their nearest animal control agency.

"Have they smelled certain smells from the house or the yard? Especially this time of year, there might be an ammonia smell because of too much urine," Gilbert said. "Or if they hear lots of barking at all hours of day and night."

Gilbert says any time that people suspect there might be more than a normal number of animals, they should call so authorities can do a welfare check.