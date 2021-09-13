Freightliner crashes into guardrail 3 times before stopping on Route 301

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- Crews worked to remove a tractor-trailer from the roadway after it hit guardrail multiple times before crashing on Route 301.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Monday approximately 4.3 miles south of Wilcox Drive, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers said a 2013 Freightliner Cascadia was headed north on Route 301 when the driver ran off the road to the right and into a ditch, striking 20 feet of guardrail. The tractor-trailer re-entered the roadway, then ran off the road to the left, and damaged another 75 feet of guardrail.

The truck ran off the road one last time to the right, hitting an additional 125 feet of guardrail before coming to a stop, troopers said.

44-year-old Christopher J. Andujar of Newport News Va was the driver and sole occupant. He was wearing a seat belt and did not report any injuries, according to State Police.

Andujar was issued a summons for failure to maintain control.

