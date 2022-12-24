It's freezing in Richmond. Here's how to get help.

RICHMOND, Va. -- People looking for warm shelter during frigid weekend temperatures have several options in the City of Richmond.

Richmond has a daytime warming shelter open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall (900 E. Broad Street). The City Hall warming shelter will be open on both Saturday and Sunday.

City of Richmond

Two 24-hour shelters will be open through the weekend at the following locations:

1901 Wall Street (United Nations Church) for men

2807 Hull Street (RVA Sisters Keeper) for women and children



Members of Richmond City Council have expressed frustration that the City of Richmond does not have more options for those seeking shelter from the cold.

Those without power were asked to report outages to Dominion Energy by calling 1-866-366-4357 or online here.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.