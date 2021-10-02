Freeman students report inappropriate sexual contact before school in high school parking lot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking for the person responsible for two incidents of inappropriate sexual contact reported outside Freeman High School in Henrico County.

School principal John Marshall alerted parents to the September 30 incidents in an email.

"Before the start of the school day, two students walking on our campus from the parking lot were victims of separate incidents of inappropriate sexual contact against their will," Marshall wrote in the email. "We believe they were victims of the same assailant. Those students went immediately to their school counselors, who reported this to our administration and our school resource officer."

The nature of the contact was not detailed and the email did not discuss whether or not the assailant was someone from the high school.

"This type of action on our campus (or anywhere) from students or those in our community is obviously abhorrent, a crime, and will not be tolerated," Marshall continued. "I am crushed that this happened on our campus under my watch and remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students."

Marshall said he was working with school counselors and parents to "support those students as well as with law enforcement to apprehend the individual responsible."

He also said Freeman may add additional staff to the parking lot to supervision morning drop-off.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.