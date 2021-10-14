Teen charged with sexual battery for assaults outside Freeman High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police arrested a teenager accused of sexually assaulting students at Freeman High School.

Hien The Dinh, 18, was located at his Henrico home and charged with assault, sexual battery, and trespassing, according to Henrico Police.

Police were called to the West End high school on September 30 when two female students reported the assaults that occurred as they walked to school from the parking lot in the morning.

"During the investigation, police learned of a similar incident occurring a day earlier on September 29, 2021, in the 11000 block of W. Broad Street," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email.

