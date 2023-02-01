How to get a sneak peek at this film in Richmond before it hits theaters nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Days before a film hits the big screen nationwide, Richmonders will have the chance to get a sneak peek at the film "Freedom's Path" at a red-carpet event.

The event will be held by the Metro Richmond Women's Bar Association and the Hill-Tucker Bar Association. The screening will be hosted by renowned local producer BK Fulton of Soundfly Productions.

The Richmond community is invited to attend the event on Wednesday at the Library of Virginia. Registration is required.

The Antebellum south serves as the backdrop for the movie which explores the theme of friendship and faith through the story of a soldier with misgivings about the war who is saved by a group of former slaves who are now running the Underground Railroad.

"They develop a deep relationship and become like brothers. Even in this difficult setting, you have this genuine relationship where they develop mutual respect, and mutual trust and they become friends. It’s a reminder to people about the importance of being authentic and using your agency to lift others as you climb," Fulton explained.

Following the movie, there will be a discussion about the film.

Organizers say that while the event is free, donations will be accepted and will benefit the Mid-Atlantic Black Law Students Association.

