'Freedom Ride' makes pitstop in Richmond to rally for voting rights act

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of advocates traveling the South are making a stop in Richmond's Monroe Park on Friday to talk about the current voting legislation in the hands of D.C. lawmakers -- known as the For the People Act.

The Freedom Ride for Voting Rights, which began its journey in Mississippi, is taking place 60 years after the first freedom ride during the civil rights movement.

They're hoping to bring awareness to voter suppression, as well as raise support for the H.R.1 and H.R.4 Voting Rights bill in congress.

The H.R.1 bill, also known as the For the People Act, would require all states to offer automatic voter registration, and at least 15 days of early voting.

The bill went before the senate on Tuesday and was blocked by a Republican filibuster.

"If we believe that we work together, we'll win because that's what our history shows us," said Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter Cliff Albright. "When we work together, we win the opposition knows that. That's why they're so scared. That's why they're cheating and that's why they're trying to take away our voting rights."

The supporters will rally at Monroe Park starting at 1 p.m.