Free tutoring offered to students needing homework help in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Free, online homework help is being made available to Henrico County middle and high school students starting in December.

“Sometimes students need help right away, or regular support after hours, and not all families can afford a private tutor,” Henrico Schools superintendent Amy Cashwell said in a statement about the new service. “This program is a creative, personalized way to support students and families on evenings and weekends, to bridge skill gaps and help foster academic growth."

Henrico Schools contracted with tutoring service FEV Tutor to provide "one-on-one online support," according to a school spokesperson.

"Students can book a session ahead of time or get instant on-demand help 24/7," a Henrico County Schools spokesperson wrote in an email."Students can also set up a regular time to meet with a tutor for more comprehensive support."

The county is using federal funds available through the U.S. Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to pay for the program.

