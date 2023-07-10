Richmond teens can take advantage of this free STEM camp

RICHMOND, Va. — Calandra Moss and Katrina Entzminger are asking one question: Could the next new global innovation come from a local Richmond youth?

To answer that inquiry, they founded STEM-Ed Partners — a Richmond-based organization with a mission to drive innovation by connecting student ideas and projects with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) industries and professionals.

They are organizing a "STEM Shark Tank" camp for Richmond teens ages 12 to 19 years old from Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21.

The camp will be hosted at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 815 E. Grace Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. They will also provide lunch at this free camp.

“STEM is everywhere and in everything, and we believe students already have amazingly creative ideas that actually are rooted in STEM; they just don’t know it,” said Moss.

Cell phones, electric vehicles and AI (artificial intelligence) are all innovations that have revolutionized our daily lives, said co-founder Entzminger.

“If they walk away with anything, maybe they don't decide to become a scientist or a marine biologist — and that's fine,” she noted. “But they'll get that reinforcement of: if I have an idea, I can take small steps to make it come true.”

For four days, teams of kids will use STEM concepts to develop projects and transform them into a presentation.

On day five, teams will go before a panel of "sharks," made up of Richmond-area STEM professionals like the popular TV show, according to a press release.

STEM Shark Tank is supported by NEXTUp and the City of Richmond as part of their Positive Youth Development Fund.

For more information or to register a young innovator for this camp,visit their website.