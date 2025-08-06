Free showers in Richmond: Program offers dignity and resources to community members in need

RICHMOND, Va. — An initiative offering free showers to community members in need is now operational after more than two years of planning and preparation. A mobile shower unit and resource room are now available outside St. Paul's Baptist Church on East Belt Boulevard, providing essential services to Richmonders experiencing hardship.

"Whoever comes we serve them, we are just trying to meet a basic need," said Greta Randolph with St. Paul's Baptist Church, who has helped launch the program.

The weekly outreach program is the result of collaboration between St. Paul's Baptist Church, Richmond's First Baptist Church, the Baptist General Association of Virginia, and the Richmond City Sheriff's Office.

Randolph and Reverend Juan Shackelford emphasized the importance of offering additional resources alongside the shower facilities.

"With our community, in this area especially where we have a large population of people just trying to make it," Shackelford said. "We brought barbers in, we brought clothing, shoes, hot meal, snack to go, resources for anyone that needs them, medical, mental health, housing, jobs."

Attendees like Margaret describe the program as a blessing, saying she leaves with a haircut feeling like a brand new person.

"It's extraordinary what they do for me and everybody else and everybody is so nice," Margaret said.

Shackelford said the growing attendance each week highlights a significant need for these services in the area.

"All ages have been affected so we make sure that we have provision for everyone that walks in the door regardless of what stage of life you're in," Shackelford said. "Clearly there is a need for this to happen everywhere not just here."

With certain supplies being depleted quickly, organizers welcome community donations to help sustain the growing initiative. A wish list of needed items is available for those interested in contributing. Click here to donate items or contact organizers by emailing outreach@myspbc.org.

