How you can get free Narcan and fentanyl test trips in Richmond and Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are working to provide free Naloxone, also generically known as "Narcan," and fentanyl testing strips to communities across the greater Richmond area, in an effort to curb the rate of opioid overdoses happening across the Commonwealth.

On Thursday, RHHD representatives will be distributing free Narcan and fentanyl test strips at Henrico Arms Apartments from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The health districts are also offering free Narcan and fentanyl testing strips at Resource Centers across the greater Richmond area, as well as Narcan training for residents.

Narcan is designed to block or reverse the effects of opioids when administered through a nasal spray.

Alante Cannon, a Certified Community Health Worker who works at a Resource Center in Mosby Court, said the expanded access to Narcan and testing strips comes at a crucial time.

"The crisis is very bad. Of course, it's been around, but it just shot up. Especially during Covid-19," Cannon said. "You're also dealing with people coming out of incarceration. So, what they used to use, or what they were familiar with taking, is different now. They have a higher chance of overdosing, because it's not the same."

Cannon said often times those who experience an overdose may not be frequent opioid users but may ingest a milder drug that is laced with fentanyl, a harmful substance contributing to the rise in overdoses.

"We're not promoting drug use," Cannon said. "But you have to be honest with yourself. If it's a situation that you cannot change, how can you help it, or help to prevent the drastic end of it?"

Virginia's Good Samaritan Overdose law states that no one is subject to arrest of prosecution for drugs or paraphernalia if seeking emergency medical attention for themselves or others who are overdosing.

RHHD provides free virtual REVIVE! training each week via Zoom for those who cannot attend a brief training session in person. Residents can also receive free, contactless Narcan dispensing from RHHD Resource Centers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information on how to receive free Narcan and REVIVE! training can be found here.