Free Meals Friday helps neighbors in need: 'God's been good'

McKENNEY, Va. -- One woman acted on a recent dream she had. As result, she's feeding those in need.

"I want to feed the public. I want to bless people," Carolyn Owens Trotter, the founder of Free Meals Friday, said. "It's a need. It's a lot of people who really don't have a lot of things."

Carolyn woke up with a desire to fill a recent dream of hers.

"I woke up in the middle of the night with this dream and it just kept saying over and over again, Free Meals Friday, and I said, what is this?"

"I think for her to have that idea to be put into her mind, it's just brilliant," Martha Kay Pulley Jones who helps to serve the meals said.

Acting on faith with her husband, Carolyn decided to pay out of her own pocket for the first meal.

"I just never missed the money. God's been good," Trotter said.

A few donations came in to support the efforts. One donation came in to honor the memory of a loved one.

"In honor of our dear brother who passed at the young age of 62 from multiple sclerosis and our niece Shavon had talked to Carolyn, we just wanted to partner with her and to just bless the people who needed food today," Jones said.

About 50 lunches went out this Friday, giving those in need a warm plate.

"Doing it has made my heart happy," Trotter said.