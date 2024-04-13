'Have a nice family day' at free Kite Day in Chesterfield at River City Sportsplex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The annual Kite Day in Chesterfield County is Sunday at the River City Sportsplex.

"I would invite anybody who's got kids, I don't care if they're young or old, they want to have a nice family day, come out here and enjoy it," Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator Vicki Kiger said.

Moses Allen, a 9-year-old who loves the art of kite flying, is excited for the return of the event.

"I like how fun it is because you don't know how high it's going to go, what different types of kite you might have," Moses explained. "And I just like seeing them up in the air."

Kiger described the event as a "really amazing" experience for anyone.

"They bring the mothers, the fathers, kids, grandparents come out, they sometimes have a picnic and just camp out and fly kites all day," Kiger said. "We have adults who come out here, just adults with no kids and they fly kites."

The event, which began over two decades ago, now offers a range of entertainment and activities.

"We're going to have bounce houses, cornhole," Kiger said said. "We've got food vendors, we have a DJ and we have the RVA express train. So kids can get on the train ride around the complex."

Activities will take place on fields 10 through 12. A limited number of kites will be given out first come, first served.

"We're giving kites to the first 500 kids 12 and under who want one, but you're free to bring your own," Kiger explained.

You can see the different kites up in the air. See how big they are, and how good different sizes and varieties work.

Admission to Kite Day is free and attendees only need to pay for food and drinks.

However, officials noted that pets are not permitted on the fields.

Folks can also kick off their weekend at another free event in Chesterfield, the inaugural Outdoor Fest is Saturday at the county's Fairgrounds.

The family-friendly festival celebrates outdoor recreation with activities like a one-mile kids' race, an Earth Day 5K, food trucks, a farmer's market, a kid’s zone, BMX shows and even penguins from Metro Richmond Zoo.

Gates for Outdoor Fest open at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information about Kite Day or call 804-748-1623.