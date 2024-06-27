Here’s where you can get free HIV testing in Central Virginia this Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. --National HIV Testing Day is Thursday and the 2024 theme is “Level up your self-love: check your status.”

The CDC said the theme emphasizes “valuing yourself, showing yourself compassion and respect, and honoring your health needs with self-love. Knowing your HIV status helps you choose options to stay healthy.”

About 13 percent of Virginians with HIV are unaware of their status meaning they aren’t getting the care they need, according to the CDC.

Richmond non-profit Nationz Foundation is partnering with Greater Than AIDS and the Walgreens pharmacy at 5802 West Broad Street to offer all day testing.

You can find volunteers outside the store at a table with signs, food, outreach, as they assist clients.

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) will commemorate National HIV Testing Day (NHTD) on June 27 by reminding members of the public who think they might be affected by HIV to seek testing and to learn more about pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) treatment.

“You are your own best reason for prevention,” said Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Health Educator Bellamy Riley. “Prevention is not always about what you’re doing. Sometimes it’s about what is going on in your community.”

As part of its HIV and broader Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) prevention initiatives, RHHD offers clinic-based testing opportunities at its Cary St., Henrico East, and Henrico West Clinics.

Call (804) 205-3501 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to set up an appointment.

RHHD, Cary St. City Clinic

400 E. Cary St.

Richmond, VA 23219

STI-only Appointments

Mondays & Wednesdays – 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fridays – 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

RHHD, Henrico East Clinic

1400 N. Laburnum Ave.

Richmond, VA 23223

Combined STI/Family Planning Appointments

Mondays – 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesdays – 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursdays – 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.

RHHD, Henrico West Clinic

8600 Dixon Powers Dr

Henrico, VA 23228

Combined STI/Family Planning Appointments

Wednesdays – 8:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Several local Walmart locations are now offering free HIV screening for their customers in the pharmacy.

Dr. Le Le Lam has led the Midlothian pharmacy for more than a decade.

“It's very important that that the population take care of themselves. It's a way of reaching out to our population to bring awareness of HIV and STIs and just get themselves and their partners safe and their families safe,” Dr. Lam explained.

Walmart’s HIV Point of Care Screenings consist of a free HIV test administered by an HIV-trained Walmart pharmacist and a discussion of other preventative measures like STI tests, contraceptive use, the need for a pregnancy test, medication that can treat or prevent the spread of HIV, vaccines a patient may need and more.

The test is a simple blood sample, gathered through a finger prick, and takes less than 30 minutes to return results.

The following Metro Richmond stores are participating in the free screenings through September 27:

Store #7032 – 5001 Nine Mile Rd., Henrico, VA 23223

Store #2821 – 2410 Sheila Ln., Richmond, VA 23225

Store #2808 – 12200 Chattanooga Plz., Midlothian, VA 23112

Store #2160 – 3500 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA 23805

Store #2795 – 145 Hill Carter Pkwy., Ashland, VA 23005

The tests administered in the HIV Point-of-Care Screenings are not diagnoses and in the event of a positive result Walmart pharmacists will help patients work with their primary care physicians or the Department of Health to order a confirmatory test.

